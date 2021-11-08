National Hockey League recap, Sunday, November 7, 2021: Benoit Olivier Groulx’s first goal in the NHL

Monday November 8, 2021 12:11 AM

Troy Terry broke the deadlock early in the third inning and the Anaheim Ducks earned their fourth straight win, a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

From the hole, Terry redirected Sonny Milan’s pass into strong play, scoring his eighth goal of the season.

Terry scored a point in 11 games in a row. Since the Ducks’ second game, the 24-year-old American has always contributed one or two points per game.

Benoit Olivier Grolux Complete the result in an empty gridIn this way, he got the first goal in the National League.

Saken Gatineau was a second-round pick by the Ducks in 2018.

Sam Carrick and Sam Steele scored the other Ducks goals, which outpaced the opponent 15-4 in four games.

John Gibson made 34 saves, only Brandon Saad lost – after 13 seconds of play in the match.

Anaheim will replay on Tuesday night in Vancouver.

Indomitable progress for Vegas

Three goals in the first half 10:11 led the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nicholas Roy of the visitors was the first scorer of the match in the fourth minute.

Golden Knights 2 – Red Wings 5

But Lucas Raymond shot again in five against three, and Robbie Fabry also scored a lead and Beuss Sutter completed the push, at 6:28 p.m. in the first twenty.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Tyler Bertuzzi managed the other nets for the wings, which saved 38 balls from Thomas Grace. Bertozzi has now scored nine goals in his record, despite not playing a game in Canada.

Sam Gagner, Philip Hronck and Nick Letty each had assists.

Jonathan Marchesault scored the other Knights goal. Kipker scored four goals in his last three matches.

The wilderness slows down the good line of the islanders

Brandon Doheme gave his team a lead midway through the third inning and the Minnesota Wild defeated the New York Islanders 5-2.

Dhaimi carried the disc from one end of the ice rink to the other and fired a shot that moved the ropes.

The goal came about two minutes after Ryan Hartmann tied the score by jumping from the full-back throw. Hartmann forced overtime just three seconds to go on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nick Bjstad, Jonas Broden and Matt Domba also sewed the needle with Wilde, who has raised his home record to 4-1 this season. Kabo Kahkkonen finished the evening with 19 saves.

Anders Lee gave Islanders a lead by one goal, having scored at least one point in his last seven games (5-0-2). Matthew Barzal shared the successes of his teammate.

In his first start to the campaign, goalie Semyon Varlamov returned 34 balls for the islanders, who continue their 13-game long journey to start the season.

Canucks powerplay is working again

GT Miller scored two powerful goals as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Dallas Stars 6-3.

Elias Peterson and Bo Horvat each had one goal and two assists for the Canucks.

Vasily Podkolzin also beat Anton Khodubin, while Brock Boozer completed the empty net.

Queen Hughes was a partner in Three Goals.

Thatcher Demko saved 25 saves. Joe Pavlesky, Luke Glinding, and Jimmy Bean made use of his vigilance.

Vancouver hit the target three times in six power games; In their previous seven games, the Canucks had been 3-28 in that regard.

The Canucks’ seven-game home stay ends Tuesday against Anaheim.