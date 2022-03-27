Leak shows pictures!

While we’ve been talking about it now, there’s a new leak showing images of the graphics card NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition. This removes the doubt previously mentioned by VideoCardz question the existence of this card. The RTX 3090 Ti FE introduced during CES will go on sale on March 29th. Note that it will only be available for sale through LDLC and for discovery How to successfully purchase Founders Edition, feel free to re-read our guide.

NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition in Pictures

Visually, as far as we can tell the design is not evolving. In fact, it looks identical to the RTX 3090 Founders Edition with a difference near the power connector because it uses PCIe Gen5. The latter replaces the Molex MicroFit 3.0 socket that was only used on Founders models. In fact, dedicated cards continued to use classic PCIe ports. MicroFit 3.0 can deliver up to 300 watts of power versus the 600 watts in the new connector. A necessary evolution because the TDP develops up to 450 watts instead of 350 watts (75 watts can be supplied by the PCIe slot). Good news, as we have seen Custom cards also use this new connector Thus it will become a new standard. Even power supply manufacturers are starting to offer their own blocks originally equipped with a 12VHPWR connector to avoid using a 3 * 8-pin PCI Gen5 adapter.

It is clear that some dedicated RTX 3090 Ti cards will have higher TDPs as is currently the case between the 3090 Foundation and Dedicated. Thus, we can expect cards with TDPs of 480 Watts (such as the MSI RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X) to draw more than 500 Watts. I just remember that we just saw it Rumors talk of a 5-10% performance gain on the RTX 3090.