Jesse Yellonen urgently summoned by CH

The Montreal Canadiens won a fun game last night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was a very exciting match for Habs fans.

However, in the victory, CH unfortunately lost the services of Michael Pesetta and Tyler Petlake. Martin St. Louis finished the match with ten strikers on the bench.

After the match, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they had proceeded with an emergency call for forward Jesse Yellonen from Laval’s rocket.

The Canadians summoned attacker Jesse Yellonen from the Laval Missile (emergency summons). The Canadians summoned attacker Jesse Yellonen from the Laval Missile (emergency summons). – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) March 27, 2022

Along the same lines, we learned that Pezzetta and T. Pitlick did not travel to New Jersey with the team last night for today’s game.

It is important to note that this recall does not count towards the four refunds allowed after the trade deadline as it is an injury emergency recall.

So there are still two out of four summons left to the Hab since the summons of Justin Barron and Corey Scheueneman burned two.

So this time Elon will have the chance to be part of the alignment and thus play with the Hab. The last time he was called up, he didn’t play a match.

In 44 games this season with the Rocket, the Finnish striker scored 12 goals and 16 assists for a total of 28 points.

Ylonen also played 7 games this season for Habs, had 1 goal and 1 assist.

It will be interesting to see how Martin St. Louis uses Ylonen in his squad tonight, and in future matches if injuries to Pezzetta and T. Pitlick prevent them from staying for a while.

Remember that Jonathan Drouin’s season may be over, he’s the one who has to have wrist surgery. It would have aggravated his injury against the Boston Bruins.

Jonathan Drouin exacerbated his injury Monday against Boston. He may need surgery, but he requested a second medical opinion. He is still in isolation at home after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19. – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) March 27, 2022

So the door is wide open for Jesse Yelonen to assert himself with the big club, who has shown great things in the seven games he has played this season in the NHL.

I really hope Ylonen gets the chance to stand out tonight by playing on a good streak.

In short, the Finn has the opportunity to leave a nice calling card for next season’s training camp.

It should also be noted that Jordan Harris is expected to join the squad during the overseas match trip. We don’t know when exactly.

# the love Coach Martin St. Louis says he expects defender Jordan Harris to join the squad on an upcoming road trip but is unsure when exactly. Harris signed his NHL entry contract today. #HabsIO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 27, 2022

a lot of

It’s always good to watch this video of the dressing room after a win.

Big win Saturday night. Big win Saturday night. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RU65mvreZt – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) March 27, 2022

– Allen again exciting last night. Oilers and maple leaves should bite their fingers.

– Happy Eid!

A portrait of the Kansas City Royals for the 2022 season.

Here’s what to expect from the royal family in 2022. https://t.co/eT4TCwZzY1 – MLB passion (passion_mlb) March 27, 2022

Two more passes last night for Claude Giroud.