LPGA Golf: Canadian Brooke M. Henderson wins the Los Angeles Golf Open

Saturday April 24, 2021. 9:07 pm

(Update : Saturday, April 24, 2021 10:03 PM)

LOS ANGELES – Canadian Brooke M. Henderson returned from behind with a nearly flawless score of nine to win the Los Angeles Open in her tenth career LPGA Tour title.

After falling five hits behind point guard Jessica Korda and three hits behind Jin Young-koo after three rounds at Wilshire Golf Club, Henderson handed over a 67-second straight card (minus 4) to finish the tournament with a knockout lead over Korda.

The 23-year-old Ontario had a bird in a 4-by-11 bar to take the lead in a minus 15 event.

Then it landed again in the next hole, before placing six feet for a third bird in four holes, this time at level four of the fourteenth.

Henderson tapped at 17, reducing his lead in the lead to two hits. Then she played equally at the eighteenth.

The sixth player in the world achieved her first victory since her victory at Meijer Classic in June 2019. She finished the tournament at -16 (268), surpassing Minjee Lee’s record of 14 below zero in the 2019 edition.

Korda played for plus-1 (72) in the last round and had to settle for second place. She missed the opportunity to secure her second win of the season, although she advanced after each of the first three rounds.

While Henderson had a big streak at the start of her first nine matches, Coe topped in holes 11 and 12, which saw her draw with Australian Hanna Greene in the Under-14 Championship.

The South Korean enjoyed a two-week break after finishing seventh in the ANA Inspiration Championship.

Green had an eagle in the fourteenth and a bird in the fifteenth to play the last round of 66.

So Yoon Ryo (68) and Angela Stanford (70) shared fifth at -12.

Henderson was the only Canadian in the session on Saturday.