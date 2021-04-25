Here’s the best color to go with if you have fine hair, all our advice from the professionals!

There is another problem that deserves your attention, because fine hair deserves a special color so that it is quickly highlighted.

When you have fairly thick hair, you absolutely want to embrace fine hair and the opposite is the same too. If you have curly hair, you want to straighten it, and women with straight hair want to curl it. So we are never satisfied with what nature has offered us, but with advice, you can still feel good.

Some ideas for coloring your hair

Feel free to go to a hairdresser as he will be able to give you some advice on preserving this hair, especially to prevent it from getting everywhere. You have to pay special attention to these hair fibers in order to maintain their beauty throughout the weeks. Regarding coloring, your hairdresser can also give you some advice, especially if it is a hairdresser. It can also bring out the best cut based on your face shape and your age of course.

Balayage appears to be the best solution when you have fine hair, as you play with the shine addition to give your hair a little bit of zest. Hairstyle .

. Mossy hair is successful Never before seen among women, you can then illuminate your face with this technique.

If you are a brunette and have fine hair, then light blonde will be your best friend.

You can also opt for a light brown color, the main goal is to reduce your hair color starting with your own hair without too much contrast.

In addition, thethe trick Not changing the color from root to tip, but to present the balayage, because this method brings light clearly and you won’t be able to do without it. Of course, it’s a good idea not to color at home because this hairdressing workshop can quickly turn into an endless nightmare. Feel free to seek advice from a hairdresser who has the equipment, knowledge and skills to assist you.

Some tips to preserve your hair

As you probably know, fine hair is very fragile, breaks easily and is easily treated by pollution, hail, sunlight, and pool chlorine.… thus, it is imperative to limit maintenance so as not to bother them, the space for this fact is shampoo while choosing treatments that are well suited for fine hair and coloring. This helps preserve the latter that won’t get gentle after three washes. Additionally, choose a color that requires minimal maintenance, so that this avoids frequent care to some extent.

Don’t forget to do it once a week mask To give tone this hairstyle can quickly warp your face when dull, flat and cute. In most cases, women with thinning hair should choose a color close to theirs while looking for a slightly darker roots for a nice contrast. In fact, the game of shadow and light is very fun and the show is often appreciated.

Even if your hair is as thick as a brunette, you can go for a lighter color so that your complexion does not stiffen.



