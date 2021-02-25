Manon’s son Lublin died

We offer our condolences to Manon LeBlancAnd his friends and relatives who are in mourning.

It is very sad that the interior designer and designer that we have spotted in the past is on display Manon, you inspire me! Broadcasting on the airwaves Life ChannelAnd the He announces to us this evening on social networks that he is his only son Dmitry He tragically lost his life.

«With great pain, in which a mother’s heart is completely torn, I announce the sudden death of my only son Dmitry. He emerged from life prematurely, leaving his sister, parents and friends in an immeasurable emptiness. It was important for me to share this sad news with you, but please respect the grief we are experiencing, my family and I.! # Mourning # lost # family»It reveals a passing mention His intention to mourn in private.

Manon However, she did not reveal the cause of her son’s death.

Terrible news for the mother who announced yesterday that she is on a short vacation with her daughter.

Facebook Manon LeBlanc

We send a massive dose of good energy into Manon LeBlanc And his family in these troubled times!

You may also like: