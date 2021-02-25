UEFA Champions League – Eighth – UEFA Champions League: Notes from Borussia Moenchengladbach – Manchester City

UEFA Champions League – eighth place
The citizens mastered their meeting against the Germans in Budapest (2-0). They are looking forward to returning to the Round of 16. Look for FF Notes.
Notes of Les de Borussia Monchengladbach
Kramer (4), Symbol of a Borussian evening
The 2014 world champion played his team’s match very well against extremely powerful Manchester City to finish eighth in the Bundesliga. Annoyed by the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men, Christoph Kramer often had to play at the back. His game lacked risk so he could penetrate this citizen bloc. No doubt he felt calmed by his poor recovery, recovered by Joao Cancelo, and whom the Portuguese turned into a scoring pass for Bernardo Silva. Almost logical, when we know that Borussia has always sought recovery from its surface, giving itself some horror. At the end of the match, he stopped in the middle of the race with his right head, but ended the match with a limp. A good comeback though on Phil Foden, who took the lead (50th).
the summer 4
Liner 5
Ginter 6
Elvedi 4
For me 5
Kramer 4
Newhouse 3
Hoffman 3
Zachariah 5
Stendel 4
Call 4.
Notes of Les de Manchester City
Bernardo Silva (8) In all the right moves
Once again, the Portuguese showed himself to be a Pep Guardiola tire player. A reliable player in major games. He, like his fellow attackers, actively participated in the Sky Blues upper pressure. Among the attacking trio, he is the most superior in the game, and it was he who touched the largest number of balls between the attackers, and this is not surprising given his contribution to the stages of possession. His ability to memorize greatly helped. He received a great pass from Joao Cancelo, and scored his first goal in the Champions League this season. In the second half, again with a laser pass from his compatriot, he cleverly sent Jesus’ header in front of the German goal.
Ederson 6
Walker 5
No port 6
days 6
Eliminates 7
Rodri 6
Gundogan 6
Sterling pound 5
B. Silva 8
Foden 6
Essa 6.
Referee: A. Dias (POR), 6.
Match Rating: 13/20.