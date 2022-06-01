Martin St. Louis signs a three-year contract with the Canadians

Martin St. Louis signed a three-year contract and officially became the permanent Montreal Canadiens coach on Wednesday.

The mutually binding agreement is therefore valid until the end of the 2024-2025 campaign. The 46-year-old former player is 32 years olde The head coach in club history who replaced Dominique Ducharme on February 9. After initially taking the reins of the roster on a temporary basis, he went 14-19-4. The Habs finished the regular season last overall in the National Hockey League.

“We are delighted that Martin has officially become the coach of the Montreal Canadiens,” general manager Kent Hughes said in a statement. Martin has undeniable leadership qualities as well as being an excellent communicator and a hockey enthusiast. He has a background and a deep understanding of our sport. His arrival at the helm of the team has infused new energy into our group, and we are excited that he will continue to guide our team in the years to come.”

“Since taking charge of the team, Martin has shown he has the qualities needed to lead Canadians in the direction we want to go,” added Jeff Gorton, Vice President of Hockey Operations. Despite the difficult circumstances of his debut, he was able to bring a breath of fresh air into the locker room and the players benefited both individually and as a team. Martin is a great hockey head and we think he’s the right person to do the job.”

The organization has scheduled a press conference at ten in the morning Wednesday.