Decasville. Immediate Science: Disengaging the Right from the Wrong

On the proposal of “Instant Science”, a scientific mediation “Science or Infox” was held by the speakers of the Association “Carrefour des Sciences et des Arts”: Annabel Foucault and Lillian Stanton were recently organized at Lycée la Discovery, with Valérie Leroux Professor of Expressive Communication Stephanie Maas is a professor of biotechnology.

Cette intervention à destination des 1res années de BTS Biotechnologies avait pour objectif de “développer leur esprit critique et leur donner des clefs pour se prémunir contre les fausses informations dans le domaine scientifique et identifier les bonnes de qui sources”, Role-playing game.

This project, funded by FEDER and the Occitanie Region, is of particular interest with an audience of future biotechnology research technicians, who will be a guarantor of the quality of the experimental results obtained within the framework of the research projects implemented in the fields of environment, health, bioindustries …

Importance of sources

But not only that, “Developing your ability to detect ‘false news’ (false information) and your critical thinking is interesting as a scientist but also as a citizen,” stress Annabelle and Lillian.

A very rhythmic “at home and open to the world” mediation that knew how to make the students act. Begin the test to give them vocabulary and tools to process the amount of information they are exposed to every day: What is the source? opinion ? a rumor? Fact checking? But also the “Matilda effect” or the forgotten discoveries of scientists and how women scientists’ contribution to research has often been underestimated. But still how do we differentiate between parody and satire?

Finally, the students of Decazevillois questioned the value of the argument and the importance of the sources, using a game mixed with humor that enabled them to make a difference between the “argument from the source” and the “argument without sources”. and ‘direct speech’, while prioritizing them on a reliability scale.

