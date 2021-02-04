New CONCACAF Champions League in 2023

Starting in 2023, the tournament will see the regional group stage in the fall. This stage will feature 20 teams from Canada, Mexico and the United States, 20 teams from Central America and 10 others from the Caribbean.

This stage will be followed by a knockout round for 16 clubs, to be played in the spring. The winner will play in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The elimination phase will be played on a round-trip basis, with the exception of the final, which will constitute only one match. Montreal Impact (2015) and Toronto FC (2018) already participated in the final, every time they faced a Mexican opponent.

Sixteen teams are currently participating in the tournament, which starts in mid-April. Canada usually has a place to be determined in the Canadian Championship. This current format will remain in effect in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

This final year will be a year of transition: the current format will be contested starting in the spring and the new format will be launched in the fall. The twenty teams from Canada, Mexico and the United States will qualify based on their performance in their respective cup tournaments.

CONCACAF will provide details of the qualification process later. We already know that North American clubs will be divided into four groups of five and will play four matches, two at home and two abroad.

The four winners and the four second-placed teams from these groups will advance to the knockout stage.