New treatment against aggressive form

primary 200,000 mantle cell lymphomas are diagnosed each year worldwide.

This lymphoma affects the B cells in an area of ​​the lymph node called the mantle area.

It is more common in people over 65, and men are affected more often than women.

Each year, approximately 13 cases of lymphoma are diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants in France. There are two main types, Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Among those, Mantle cell lymphoma It represents approximately 600 new cases annually. It affects the B lymphocytes of the immune system, and is associated with a high frequency of relapses. In the face of these tumor Researchers from the Curie Institute, and other scientists from several international universities, have found a new treatment route, which was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. The results of their work are also published in New England Magazine medicine.

Patients are in trouble

“The majority of patients with mantle cell lymphoma diagnosed over the age of 65 cannot receive intensive chemotherapy or stem cell transplantation because of the treatment’s excessive toxicity.Michael Wang, a scientist from the University of Texas and co-author of the study explains. The study, called SHINE, showed interest in Ibrutinib, a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. chemo immunotherapyit allowsImprovement in progression-free survival compared to standard immunochemotherapy for previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in patients 65 years of age or older”.

Survival increased by 50%

These results were obtained thanks to the participation of 523 patients over 65 years of age with a Lymphoma mantle cells. The scientists divided them into two groups: one group received treatment that combined targeted therapy, with ibrutinib and chemotherapy immunotherapy, and the other group received only Immunotherapy. “The Median progression-free survival — the time between treatment initiation and disease exacerbation — was 80.6 months with combined targeted therapy and chemo-immunotherapy, compared to 52.9 months for those who received chemo-immunotherapy alone, a 50% improvement.reveal researchers in a communication. “Our results reveal a very clear benefit for patients and this new treatment option points to a change in clinical practice at an international level.says Professor Stephen Logwell, MD, hematologist, director of the Curie Institute Hospital Complex. The next step is dispensing with chemotherapy in order to offer integrative approaches to targeted therapies, including ibrutinib.Participants in this study are still being followed up to assess differences in overall survival between treatments.