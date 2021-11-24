NHL Stars Shut Down Conor McDavid For The First Time This Season

Tuesday, November 23, 2021. 23:06

The Dallas Stars knocked Conor McDavid off their scorers list for the first time this season with a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

The Oilers captain made a great start to the season, having scored at least one point in each of Alberta’s first 17 games. However, that streak ended on Tuesday, as he was disqualified in a regular season game for the first time since April 29.

In 17 games, McDavid has already collected 12 goals and 20 assists on his scoreboard.

The Superstars went to great lengths to keep the Oilers at bay by taking the lead in the first period. The power game was effective, with Rob Hintz and Jason Robertson finding in five minutes the back of the net while the Oilers player found himself in the penalty area.

Dennis Guryanov Stuart Skinner faked in the second half to score the third goal for his team.

Leon Drysitl managed to get a point in this match by passing the disc to Ryan McLeod, who beat Jake Oettinger mid-match. Luke Glendening gave the Stars a three-goal priority in the third inning by redirecting Ryan Sutter’s point shot.

From that moment on, the main focus was on whether McDavid’s streak would ever end. The striker came close to scoring for the mark, as in the last seconds of the match, a strong receiving point hit the horizontal bar. Going back to last season, this is the first time in 25 games that McDavid hasn’t scored any game points.

Oettinger returned 21 pucks in the win and Skinner saved 29 pucks to his side. The Oilers lost defender Duncan Keith in the match with an upper body injury.