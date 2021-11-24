Catholic universities develop the link between faith and science

Pope Francis wrote the introduction to a book on the history of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, based in Italy, emphasizing the importance of the educational work of the Church.

Vatican News

On the sidelines of the general public on Wednesday, November 24, Pope Francis received the first copy of the book by the rector of the university, Franco Agnelli, and ecclesiastical assistant Bishop Claudio Giuliodori. Title Church Teaching Authority of the Catholic University of the Sacred HeartIt collects the teachings of Italian popes and bishops that were addressed to the university founded by Father Agostino Gimelli in Rome on December 7, 1921.

The Pope assures us of this in his preface “The quantity and quality of the teachings are indicative of the importance of the Church’s educational mission, especially her dedication to advanced scientific and professional training in all areas of knowledge and human effort.”. appreciate it The history of Cattolica is a shining example of the efficacy and fecundity of the alliance between faith and science, theology and knowledge, the spiritual dimension and the rational dimension..

Turning to Jesus to face today’s challenges

It urges all Catholic universities to look to the future of the Church’s mission, where academic institutions have a central place to take on. Francois explains it “Catholic schools must carry out this mission by promoting the experience of krygma, dialogue at all levels, interdisciplinary research, a culture of encounter and communication, and an understanding of the Church’s preferential choice of the poor.”.

He concludes his introduction by calling the Foundation to direct its gaze to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, In it are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.. “I encourage your academic institution to preserve the memory of all the care with which the Church was born and the rich teachings with which you made it grow, in order to meet current challenges with renewed vigor.”