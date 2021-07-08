Nikita Kucherov mocks CH . supporters

Nikita Kucherov had no mercy on the Montreal fans on Wednesday night after winning the Stanley Cup.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward mocked them by answering questions from the media, and he found their reaction curious after the Habs won Game 4 of the last series, in Montreal.

“The fans in Montreal acted like they had just won the Stanley Cup. Were you serious? The final was in the third round!” the Russian quipped, who probably took a few sips of the drink before his press conference.

Kucherov also lamented that the Vezina Cup had not been awarded to Andrei Vasilevsky for the past two years.

“They gave the trophy to someone else from Vegas Golden Knights this year [Marc-André Fleury]. And the year before it was given to someone else [Connor Hellebuyck]. It’s big bullshit (number one bullshit).”