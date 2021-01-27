Baseball: Kurt Schilling wants to have his name removed from the Hall of Fame ballot

Wednesday, January 27, 2021. 7:35 am

Kurt Schelling officially requested that his name be removed from the ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame, who will be in his 10th and final year of eligibility.

I will not participate in the last year to vote. I ask to exclude me from the candidates. I’ll stick to the Veterans Committee and the opinions of the men who deserve to be heard; He wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that the men were in a position to rate the player and his career.

“For some reason, it is now part of a conversation involving two cheating men, and instead of wearing their underwear, they decide to destroy another life instead in order to protect their lie. Books about Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, who also qualified for the last time in 2022, I’ll Always Bequeath One thing that will run from them forever: Legacy.

This year, Schilling missed his entry into Cooperstown by 16 votes. No players will be accepted into the temple in 2021Bonds, Clemens, and all the other ballot players ran out of a magic 75% of the vote.

In 20 major leagues’ seasons, Schilling had an overall record of 216-146, with an average profit of 3.46. He has led MLB twice in victories, appeared in six All-Star matches, won the World Series three times, and won the 2001 MVP Award.

But there is a darker side to Schilling. It was he who drove a number of American Baseball Writers’ League voters back with hot and often inappropriate political comments, leading to accusations of Islamophobia and racism, among other things.

Schilling was first suspended by ESPN for an anti-Islam tweet, and was later fired for comments deemed hateful of transgender people. He also defended the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

According to the magazine ForbesA few BBWAA members requested a review of their ballot papers after Schilling tweeted about the events taking place on Capitol Hill.

So far, the Hall of Fame has not responded to Schilling’s request.