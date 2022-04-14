No Man’s Sky prepares to break the law

Sean Murray, Director of Hello Games, recently announced on Twitter, and finally, the new No Man’s Sky is here for all space explorers to enjoy. The new expansion puts players in an outlaw territory with update 3.85 for a game that through hard work has managed to reverse one of the most resounding launch failures in recent gaming history.

The expansion includes a new story, new systems and a large number of space stations for players, including some kind of solar-powered sailboat, which is a real treat.

The world of No Man’s Sky is expanding again

Some of the new activities that will be enabled in the new content include bounty hunter missions, smuggling various items, fake passports, and other combinations of unsafe activities. In the space combat aspect, you can also see a number of upgrades and you can even fly from wing to wing with an upgradeable squadron. New features include planetary frigates, Nexus missions, and more.

The update is now available and you can see it all in the official patch notes here. Remember, No Man’s Sky is available at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.