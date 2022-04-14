It is clear that Martin St. Louis sees himself in Montreal in 2022-2023

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St Louis still has to deal with the interim driver’s mark, but his goals are very clear: he wants the title permanently.

During his pre-game morning press conference against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the coach answered a question about it. The Habs still had nine games to play before the end of the season before the evening game, and although many observers expect St. Louis to return to lead the team in 2022-2023, all remains to be confirmed by general manager Kent Hughes. and Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton. And it’s time to make a decision, except that St. Louis seems confident of his potential.

“I’ve been set to finish the season and my goal is to come back. I’m focused on that. I don’t see anything stopping me from coming back next year. However, you never know anything. If I imagine myself and move it 6-7 months forward, I see myself behind the bench.

Since joining Bleu-Blanc-Rouge on February 9, the former striker has held the record 12-12-4. His training ranks penultimately in the National League’s general classification.