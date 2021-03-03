No more champagne on the catwalk

F1 said in a statement on Tuesday, that champagne will no longer be on the podiums in 2021. The top three drivers will now celebrate the sparkling wine, Ferrari Trento, who has nothing to do with the famous Italian team.

Evil tongues will say that this will be the only way to regularly see the Ferrari name on the podium of honor, a team whose recent win (Sebastian Vettel) goes back to the Singapore Grand Prix in September 2019 and saw their drivers reach the podium. From three occasions last year.

End of an era

It’s, so to speak, the end of an era in F1, which has used precious nectar to reward its drivers since 1950, when the World Championships was established.

Over the years, many champagne producers have followed each other, including Moët & Chandon, Mumm, and more recently Carbon.

Small check with SAQ, five bottles of Ferrari Trento (750ml format) are listed on their site, but only two, among the least expensive ($ 25 and $ 36.25), are available.

Since the first Grand Prix is ​​held in Bahrain (March 28), where alcohol is not used, it is on the Imola platform on April 18 that F1 will start this association with its new supplier. The deal is valid for the next three seasons.

Son of his father

The Deutsche Vermögensberatung Federation, loyal sponsor of Michael Schumacher from 1996 to 2012, announced that it would sponsor his son Mick, who would begin his Formula One career in a few weeks with the US team Haas. The Deutsche Bank has already been supporting Sonny in F2 in recent years.