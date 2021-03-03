Megan Markle is “sad” about the accusations of harassment on her

Meghan, Prince Harry’s wife, was saddened by groping accusations dating back to her time with the British royal family, and revealed days of an interview that could be damaging to the crown, her door said.

Daily times It reported Wednesday that a harassment complaint against aides was filed in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, then Harry and Meghan’s Communications Secretary.

A spokeswoman for the Duchess of Sussex said she was saddened by this latest attack on her person, especially as someone who was himself a victim of harassment and was deeply involved in supporting those who have experienced suffering and trauma.

“She is determined to continue her work of advocating sympathy around the world and will continue to strive to lead by example in doing the right thing,” he added.

Lawyers for the couple told The Times that Buckingham Palace was using the newspaper to spread a completely false story ahead of the scheduled March 7 broadcast of the interview with Harry and Meghan by American TV star Oprah Winfrey.

This interview is eagerly awaited in the United Kingdom, where the press and royal experts are watching what the couple, who did not hide their annoyance within the royal family before withdrawing from it last year, could reveal.

According to clips already released, Prince Harry made it clear that his “great concern was that history was repeating itself,” apparently referring to the death of his mother, who was killed in 1997 in an accident in Paris while trying to escape from the paparazzi who were chasing her.

Prince Harry, 36, who is sixth in line to succeed the British throne, has repeatedly denounced media pressure on the couple and made it the main reason for his withdrawal from the royal family, from April 2020.

His decision to leave his position in the monarchy and settle in the United States with his American wife, Megan Markle, destabilized the British monarchy.

