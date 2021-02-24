“It spoils the product!”

Brendan Gallagher was still in shock because his late-game goal, which would have given the Canadian team a win, was rejected. In his opinion, the NHL should be more regular in decision making, because in the end, it is the NHL that loses.

The Canadians lost in a penalty shootout to Senators in Ottawa, but had it not been for a fouling call against the controversial goalkeeper late in the match against Gallagher, the confinement team would have left the Canadian capital by two points. In fact, before the Canadians were blocked by No.11 from the point, it was pushed by defender Nikita Zaitsev at goalkeeper Matt Murray, so that the young striker had no choice but to make light contact with the sensory keeper, enough to make the latter momentarily lose his balance. . According to the NHL ruling, Gallagher’s gesture impeded Murray and did not allow him to change position in time to counter the bullet.

It is clear that Gallagher has yet to issue the verdict and announced it at a press conference: “I’m still looking for a logical explanation!”

The striker said he was confused by the decision to cancel his goal, especially since all the artisans in the Pitman Arena are aware of the same standards as a goalkeeper, at the start of each year: “We sit at the start. Every season the NHL creates a series of videos explaining the standards to us and the judges watch the same videos. Exactly. In the examples we saw a New York Islander coming into contact with Frederick Andersen of the Toronto Maple Leaves. Andersen had time to change position, the puck went in and the goal was scored. In the match, I had time to reposition myself and the goalkeeper as well. Interpretation The only reasonable thing is that I am in the goalkeeper’s area, but I am trying to get out of the area. We have seen many examples where a player is pushed against the goalkeeper, but the goal is calculated. “

According to the Canadiens player, the league should revise its criteria: “For some reason, tonight’s streak is an exception, I don’t know why, in my opinion, it spoils the product!” “We need consistency in the calls from the officials,” he added after the match.

While he finds it disappointing to lose this way after the hard work of returning from behind, Gallagher understands that these types of accidents are part of the game and the team will have to ignore them if they want to move forward and progress.

“It’s part of a professional athlete’s job, these are things that happen and we’ll wake up. It’s going to be a good test to see how strong our group is.”

