Omicron: The Canadians’ match was played behind closed doors

At the moment, the club said in a statement, that this measure will only be for the December 16 match. Spectators who hold tickets will be compensated.

Given the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, Montreal Canadiens received a request from Quebec Public Health late this afternoon to play tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers behind closed doors, without supporters at the Bell Center. We have accepted this request to ensure the health and safety of our supporters and our communities. An update on Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins will be provided tomorrow. [vendredi] Written by, in a press release.

The Canadian managed to curb his losing streak, the longest of the season, to seven.

Additionally, Laval Rocket has announced that its match against the Providence Bruins scheduled for Friday night will take place, but behind closed doors. The team’s next home game is December 29, at which time Place Bell will have a maximum capacity of 50%.

Amateur sport measures Regarding amateur sports, competitions and tournaments will be suspended from Monday, but seasonal matches may continue to be shown. More details are expected on Friday.

Canadian fans were able to return to the Bell Center for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on May 28, during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Initially, 2,500 supporters were allowed to attend, a number that gradually increased in the following months.

Since October 8, the Bell Center has regained its full capacity of 21,302 fans.

Canadian fans were told on short notice that they would not be able to make it to the Bell Center Thursday night. See also Adolescent vaccination: convincing, not imposed Photo: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis

Al-Kindi explains this time after it happened I confirm that starting with our games in January, we will return to the partial capacity scenario and will be able to receive our fans again. , but more details will follow in the coming days Because the situation of this epidemic, which is still developing, will become clearer .

The organization also indicated that no cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in the Bell Center since the beginning of the epidemic.

In the meantime, we continue to encourage everyone to get their vaccinations and booster shots as soon as possible and to act responsibly around social and family gatherings this holiday season. We hope that this precision and this collective effort will ensure that we can meet again in the near future in 2022. Canadian concludes.

The Canadian school club, Montreal Rocket, will also present its next game at Place Bell in front of empty stands.

In addition, Yvonne Michel confirmed that the boxing party scheduled for Friday night at the same Bell Center will take place as planned.

The start of the Twitter gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

Artur Petterbiev and Marie-Yves Dekare in particular were on the programme.