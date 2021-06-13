On the eve of going into the yellow zone, an outbreak obscures the results | news | exhibition

The number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 is gradually declining at two hospitals in Sherbrooke. As of Friday, 21 people have been hospitalized, three of whom are in intensive care. At the height of the third wave in mid-May, there were 40 patients in hospital, nine of them in intensive care.

Another plus point, vaccination is also progressing: 337,182 out of 505,520 Estes have received a first dose of one of the vaccines against COVID-19, or 66.7% of the population.

CIUSSS de l’Estrie-CHUS has also started giving more second doses of the vaccine, while 9.3% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The number of active cases also continues to decline significantly in Istry: there are now 104 people still suffering from the disease. This number was reached at the end of March, before the start of the third wave in Istria, and then the mark of 550 active cases was crossed around May 10, the date on which Istrei and Local Services Network (RLS) occurred in the red granite with Special emergency procedures in place.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 14,830 Istrians have been infected with the coronavirus, and 350 have died due to complications related to the virus.