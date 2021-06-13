Tech

Arkane reveals his teeth with Redfall

June 13, 2021
Jillian Castillo

The little surprise at the end of the conference

We end conferences in style at E3, which is why we always have a little surprise under our elbow. to me coffe 2021 xbox, Will be RedvaleArkan nickname (victimAnd the insulting) who hits the Left 4 Dead with the vampires.

Big guns, powers and big teeth collide more than 4 Minutes Full CGI Trailer.

We note a starting point with a file movies In the last years: Work is steeped in humor. 4 Characters Each character seems to have their own abilities grappling with a dark cult, subject to vampires who also have powers.

The press release states that the title Can be played alone, but this multiplayer will be an opportunity Combine the powers of different characters (We were warned there would be a number to choose from, but we don’t know how many) Escape from Redvale Island.

The small town of Redvale on a small island is under siege by an army of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut off the island from the outside world. Trapped with a handful of survivors, you will have to choose from a variety of heroes and collaborate with other players to make your team of vampire slayers.

We promised “studio-signature play” and “co-op action games”.

Redvale release is scheduled for summer 2022, exclusively for Windows.

READ  Treat yourself to an Apple 1 designed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak for $ 1.5 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *