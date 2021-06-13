Arkane reveals his teeth with Redfall

We note a starting point with a file movies In the last years: Work is steeped in humor. 4 Characters Each character seems to have their own abilities grappling with a dark cult, subject to vampires who also have powers.

The press release states that the title Can be played alone, but this multiplayer will be an opportunity Combine the powers of different characters (We were warned there would be a number to choose from, but we don’t know how many) Escape from Redvale Island.

The small town of Redvale on a small island is under siege by an army of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut off the island from the outside world. Trapped with a handful of survivors, you will have to choose from a variety of heroes and collaborate with other players to make your team of vampire slayers.

We promised “studio-signature play” and “co-op action games”.

Redvale release is scheduled for summer 2022, exclusively for Windows.