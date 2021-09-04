Open or closed for Labor Day?

alcohol

Liquor stores in the province are closed. However, some beer stores may be open.

Public transport

Buses in Winnipeg and Brandon will operate on the Sunday public holiday schedule.

Hobbies

Winnipeg Libraries will be closed. Outside the capital of Manitoba, some bookstores plan to open according to normal business hours.

To cool off on the last long weekend of summer, all the water rides and some paddling pools, like those in Dakota Park, McKittrick Park, central Park and Westdale, it will open in Winnipeg.

The Red River Ex fair, which has returned to the Manitoba capital for the first time since the pandemic began, will open on Labor Day.

malls Kildonan Place : Open from 11 am to 6 pm, but some companies may change their opening hours unilaterally

Saint-Vital Centre: Open from 11 am to 6 pm.

director group : Open from 11 am to 6 pm.

Polo Park : Open from 11 am to 6 pm.

Grant Park : Closed, but some businesses with doors that allow outside access can be open

Shopping center garden City : institution

The Canadian Museum of Human Rights will be closed.

waste and recycling

Waste collection and recycling will take place as scheduled on Monday.

The Brady landfill in Winnipeg will be open from 8am to 8pm, while the 4R (ecocentre) warehouse located on the same highway will be closed.

Other services

Municipal offices are closed, but the 3-1-1 phone service is still available.

Screening tests

Some COVID-19 testing centers will be closed on September 6 and some have an adjusted schedule. Positions that do not appear in the following list will be opened according to normal business hours.

Winnipeg:

Al Barari Mountain Health District:

Dauphin Center: closed

Swan River Center: Closed

Brandon’s Keystone Center: Closed

Southern Health District:

Northern Health District:

Flin Flon Center: Schedule revised from 10am to 2pm.

Traffic Center: Schedule changed from 10am to 3pm.

Thomson Center: Schedule has been revised from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vaccination continues on September 6.