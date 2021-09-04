Sixth science: all about muons and mesons

Electrons, bosons, positrons…but also muons and mesons, these last two particles cause real chaos in the so-called standard models of particle physics. for him 58NS Episode 6 Science Science Podcast Science and the future And 20 minutesAnd Explains everything about the real “Big Bang” currently going on in matter physics.

The latest experiments conducted by the most powerful particle accelerator in the world

At the microphone, Fabrice Nicot, journalist at Science and the future Specialist in astronomy and physics, answers questions from Romain Gouloumès 20 minutes.

Both detail the anomalies revealed by the latest experiments conducted in LHCb (Cern)And The world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator is located on the French-Swiss border.

Small review: The B meson is a quark and antiquark, which decay in two equally likely ways, according to the Standard Model of particle physics.

Statistical anomaly or true novelty?

However, according to recent manipulations, some of which have already been published in reference journals, one decay pathway appears to dominate the other, a result completely incompatible with what physicists know about the behavior of elementary particles. Statistical anomaly? A real novelty? Needless to say, physicists are in turmoil and are seeking to confirm their findings. Continued …

