Paris. Cadavers donated to science used in crash tests and military experiments

Dilapidated buildings, decomposing corpses deposited on the ground and eaten by mice … In 2019, magazine scan Express He exposed the “inappropriate conditions” in which the Center de Donnes of the University of Paris Descartes kept the remains of those who had donated their bodies to science.

A year and a half after the center was closed due to this scandal, franceinfo reveals new discoveries. After an investigation, the channel discovered that the bodies preserved at Descartes – supposedly used for research development or to train young doctors – had been handed over to car manufacturers for use in crash tests.

900 euros for crash tests

Franceinfo, which was able to refer to a report from the General Inspectorate of Social Affairs (IGAS), explains that “37% of the center’s income in 2019 came from companies whose main target was industrial.”

An agreement – not found anywhere else in Europe – signed between the University of Paris Descartes and the European Center for Security Studies and Risk Analysis (CEESAR) allows this kind of practice. In detail, the document states that the remains can be provided for 900 euros per unit and 400 euros if it is just an “anatomical part”.

Note that the bodies given to Parisian faculty were also used for “military experiments,” for example to observe “what happens in a vehicle that jumps on a mine,” as explains to France Info Olivier Gagé, president of the scientific council of CEESAR, which states that all these Experiments are done to “protect” people who might find themselves in such situations.

Of course, these practices are not illegal. On the other hand, after interviews with relatives of the deceased, France Info noted that the individuals who did so with their bodies at the Paris Descartes Medical School were not necessarily notified of the use of their remains. ..