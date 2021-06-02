Battlefield 6 unveiled in a week!

On Twitter DICE and EA game revealed the news: Battlefield 6 will be revealed on June 9, 2021 at 4PM KST (9 am in America). With the recent leak of BF6 trailerWe can expect this event to show us a video of the game, and even a sneak peek of the title. On the other hand, at the moment, we do not know whether The Battlefield 6 release date To be announced on June 9 9 or if Arts Electronics awaits EA Play Live on July 22, 2021 To provide us with more information. One thing is for sure, the big reveal for the upcoming Battlefield shouldn’t be long!

Can I find any information about the game by tweeting from the official Battlefield account? The only clue, the bright turquoise color is reminiscent of recent episodes of the franchise. Rumors that Battlefield 6’s story is set in the near future may be true.. To find out more, see you on June 9 to find out all about the next FPS game Dice. Latest good news, note that it is not impossible to The alpha de Battlefield 6 version Be playable from July. What are you waiting for while waiting for the title to be officially released.