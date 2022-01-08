Passion for theater in Vancouver

Difficulties in hiring

In the eyes of the young woman, theatrical representation in French in a minority environment remains a challenge. Finding French-speaking actors, directors or scenographers is the first difficulty.

“They are few in number and they are in great demand,” Anis explains. “We have to bring in people from other provinces, especially from Montreal, which costs a lot.”

Insufficient theater funding

In addition to this staffing problem, there is not enough funding. If Anna considers herself well helped by Ottawa, especially by Canadian Council of the ArtsIt regrets the lack of support from the provincial government.

She stressed that “there is already very little budget for the artistic field, and therefore the Francophone sector is much less.” “We would like our province to have more sensitivity to culture in a minority environment, to better appreciate its French-speaking artists.”

complex system

The artist also notes the difficulties in reaching French-speaking youth. “It’s complicated because you have to go through the school management system, which is a completely closed system.”