Greyhound Canada is permanently closing operations across the country

Greyhound Canada announced Thursday that it will immediately stop providing services in Canada permanently, after nearly a century of operations in the country.

The bus company said its routes in Ontario and Quebec will be permanently canceled starting Thursday.

The United States’ Greyhound Lines will continue to operate cross-border routes to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver once the borders between the two countries reopen.

Greyhound Canada temporarily suspended all services in May 2020 due to a sharp drop in passenger numbers and increased travel restrictions due to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stuart Kendrick, vice president of Greyhound Canada, stressed that “a whole year without income” during the pandemic made it impossible for the company to continue operating.

He added that Greyhound Canada regrets “the impact that such a decision will have.” [son] Employees and [ses] Clients, as well as communities [qu’elle a] I had the honor to serve all these years. “

According to Mr. Kendrick, the company remains committed to upholding collective agreements with its employees and fulfilling the financial commitments made to its retirement plan members.