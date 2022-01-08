Professors and students demand the resignation of Minister McCann

The LEGO government has allowed higher education institutions to extend distance education until January 31 if necessary. This is what Laval University will do, but the president of the union, while agreeing to this option, believes that the announcement came too late.

Disappointingly, the government made sure that this announcement did not arrive before the Friday before the start of the school year. , confirms Louis-Philippe Lampron.

Louis-Philippe Lampron, President of the University of Laval Professors Union Photo: Radio Canada / Pierre Legault

« The idea that the course can be flipped online is like opening a computer screen, excuse the term, but it’s funny. » – Quote from Louis-Philippe Lampron, President of the University of Laval Professors Union

The union president finds it inconceivable that Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann has not yet held a press conference. That the Minister of Higher Education, as we prepare for the start of the winter session, has not yet spoken publicly. I can hardly understand this situation.

At the very least, he hopes that if the government decides to extend distance education, the notice will be longer than a few days. It will be important not to play again in the same movie if the pandemic continues to spiral out of control.

big effects

The president of the Quebec University Studies Consortium has similar concerns. It’s time for Minister McCann to speak clearly to the students and tell them what’s going on Judge Samuel Villancourt.

« There are people who have already dropped out for fear of extending distance education throughout the course. This lack of clarity there, this lack of guidelines there, really has big implications. » – Quote from Samuel Vilancourt, President of the Students’ Union of Colleges of Quebec

Concerns also remain about the health measures that will be published at CEGEPs and universities. Louis-Philippe Lampron and Samuel Vilancourt argue that the measures put in place since the beginning of the epidemic may not be enough while the Omicron variant is much more contagious.