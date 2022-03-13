Perfect Dark: Initiative studio could have lost Game Director | Xbox One

Certainly, nothing is going well with the initiative. On top of Johanna Dark’s next adventures, it looks like the studio had to let go of game director Dan Neuburger. Second after Drew Murray last year…

What happens in the initiative?

announcement In 2020, and since it’s so conservative, the Next Perfect Dark seems to be experiencing an eventful development. They also seek to Distinguish Another FPS ”, the developers of The Initiative, apparently, said goodbye to the director of the game, Dan Neuburger. That’s what his Profile personly LinkedIn.

observer By creator, Klobrille, the developer profile mentions an end date for his experience in the Microsoft-owned studio and will look to work in other areas such as design. After 3 years and 8 months within The Initiative teams, Dan Neuburger will be the second major departure after Drew Murray. Left for Insomniac Games, then Drew Murray mentioned a incompatibility his personal life to justify his departure.

At this time, neither The Initiative nor Xbox has commented on this departure. The goal of Perfect Dark is to reboot the adventures of Joanna Dark, the heroine born from Studio Rare in the year 2000 and initially appearing on the Nintendo 64. The Initiative surrounded Crystal Dynamics studio teams are re-releasing the franchise, like the work done in the 2006 reboot of the Tomb Raider saga. No release window has been granted yet.