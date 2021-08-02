Perseids: The most predictable show of recent years

Sunday August 1, 2021 4:56 p.m. – One of the year’s most impressive meteor showers, the Perseids, is already shining in the August sky. However, the show is likely to improve in the coming weeks. open your eyes!

The Perseids are the remnants of Comet Swift-Tuttle, and were first observed in 1862. Since then, this shower of falling stars has impressed people. It can be seen between mid-July and late August, reaching peak activity on the night of August 12-13.

Meteorites will radiate primarily from the constellation Perseus, but can be observed anywhere in the sky.

There is no obstacle from the moon

In recent years, the Moon has become complicating the Perseids’ observation, bypassing the more timid meteors. The context is different this year: During peak night, between August 12 and 13, the crescent should bend somewhat early, leaving the field open for shooting stars. The only requirement is a clear sky.

So it may be the best chance at some time to see the most falling stars in the shortest amount of time.

In the best conditions, approximately 100 meteors can be seen per hour. wounderful seen!

Secrets of a good presentation

It is necessary to stay away from light pollution as much as possible. The Portel scale, a nine-point scale that quantifies the rate of light pollution at a given location, is a good tool. Level 1 corresponds to a sky devoid of all light sources, allowing the naked eye to admire the stars. At level 9, the sky is crowded with light pollution, and the stars are barely visible except for the moon and planets. From size 4 it becomes possible to observe the Perseids.

Therefore, remote places, whether in national parks or in the countryside, are often the best options for better stargazing.

In fact, the higher you level up, the further away you are from light pollution and the higher your ability to see the stars. So it is often found in the midst of nature, with dark and open skies, the best places to observe the Perseids.

