Rowing: Adrien Langlois and Michelle Russell in the semi-finals

The first maple-leaf representative to play in the quarter-finals held in Tokyo Bay, Langlois left no chance for her opponent.

Fifth in its first race of the day in qualifying, Quebec once again made an excellent start and managed to maintain its pace to the finish line.

She easily won her competition with a time of 41 seconds 728/1000 ahead of China’s Cheng Ma (42.321).

I managed to maintain my speed and ended up better than I was in my morning qualifier She said when she got out of the water.

It’s really exciting! This was my first race in over two years, so the load was pretty massive. It was nice to be able to get my feelings back in the first race and come back to win the second.

So Adrien Langlois will have the opportunity to improve her 16th place collected in the same event during the Rio Olympics.

I think I will be better in the semi-finals. I always have a good start and should use that to my advantage. I have to go faster, especially towards the end of the course, and I hope to have the best race of my life! Quote from:Adrien Langlois

For her part, Michelle Russell got her pass for the next round after a tough race.

Ontarian, who finished fifth in the qualifiers, finished second and last this time, making it possible to reach the semi-finals. She finished the distance in 42,940 seconds to beat Britain’s Emily Lewis (42.945) at the end of the photo.

Overall the race was good and I went as hard as I could. My opponents were very fast and I kept pushing to the end. I am so happy to be in the semi-finals said Russell, who is playing his first Olympics in the Japanese capital.

Fitzpatrick and Varga imitate their teammates

Just minutes later, boat captains Conor Fitzpatrick and Roland Varga qualified for a third Canadian boat for the semi-final scheduled for Tuesday.

A time of 3:50.768 was enough for the Canadian duo to finish third in the C-2 1000m, behind Poland (3:49,770) and the Czech Republic (3:50,635).

Fitzpatrick and Varga, who finished 11th in the 2019 World Championships, finished second for most of the race. They were finally overtaken in the latter part of the cycle.

We knew it was going to be a long race and we had to be consistent the whole time. We were a little slower at first to save energy and accelerated mid-cycle. Then we gave everything we had left and got the desired result , analyzed by Fitzpatrick.

Two boats arriving short

End the day on a lesser note for Ontarian Simon McTavish. The latter saw his track stop in the quarterfinals of the K-1 1000m after finishing fourth in his wave.

The Oakville athlete finished his race with a time of 3:52.467.

A similar note to kayakers Alanna Bray-Lougheed and Madeline Schmidt who were unable to qualify for the semi-finals in the K-2,500m.

In the final race of the day, the Canadian tandem finished fifth in the quarter-finals with a time of 1:51,862.

Earlier today, Bray-Luguid and Schmidt also finished fifth in their qualifying.

McTavish, Alanna-Bray and Schmidt will be back in action Friday to qualify for the men’s and women’s K-4500m events.