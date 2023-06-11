How to Apply for Business number in BC (British Columbia)

As someone who has walked through the process of obtaining a Business Number (BN) in British Columbia (BC), I understand the concerns and questions that arise during the application. My aim is to make this process as clear and straightforward as possible for you, sharing from my personal experience.

The Business Number

The Business Number (BN) is a unique nine-digit number issued by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to businesses and self-employed individuals in Canada. The BN serves as a unified identifier for businesses in their interactions with federal, provincial, and local government agencies.

In BC, if your business requires registration for one or more of the CRA’s accounts (such as GST/HST, payroll, import/export, or corporate income tax), you will need a BN.

Determine If You Need a Business Number

Before starting the application process, you need to ascertain whether your business actually needs a BN. If you’re a sole proprietor earning business income beyond a certain threshold, a partnership, or a corporation, you generally need a BN. Also, if you plan to hire employees, collect GST/HST, or import/export goods, a BN is necessary.

In my case, as I intended to hire employees and exceed the threshold for GST/HST collection, I needed to obtain a BN for my business.

Gather the Necessary Information

You will need to provide certain information during the application process. This includes:

The legal name of your business

Business address

Description of your business activities

Social insurance number (if you’re a sole proprietor)

Corporation key (if you’re a corporation)

As part of my preparation, I made sure I had all this information on hand, ensuring a smooth application process.

Choose Your Method of Application

You can apply for a BN in BC in three ways:

Online through the CRA’s Business Registration Online (BRO) service. This was my preferred method as it was the most convenient. By mail or fax using form RC1, Request for a Business Number. By phone by calling the CRA.

Complete the Application

Online Application: If you’re applying online like I did, follow these steps:

Visit the CRA’s BRO website. Select Register for a Business Number. Fill in the required information. The site will guide you through the process and prompt you to create specific accounts (like GST/HST or payroll) based on your responses. Review your application carefully before submitting it.

Mail or Fax Application: If you prefer to apply by mail or fax, download and complete form RC1, and send it to your tax services office.

Phone Application: You can also call the CRA’s Business inquiries line to apply over the phone.

Wait for Your Business Number

Once you’ve submitted your application, you will receive your BN. If you applied online or by phone, you would usually receive your BN immediately. If you applied by mail or fax, you would receive your BN within 15 business days.

In my case, applying online meant I received my BN instantly after the successful submission of my application.

Important Points to Remember

From my experience, I want to highlight a few points:

1. Keep Records: Keep a record of your BN and the details of your application. This information will be crucial for your future dealings with the CRA and other government entities.

2. BN Is Free: Applying for a BN is free. Don’t fall for services that charge a fee to obtain a BN on your behalf.

3. Privacy Matters: Never share your BN with anyone who doesn’t need it. It’s sensitive information and should be treated as such.