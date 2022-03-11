QMJHL: The Olympics remind us of Ève Gascon

Thursday, March 10, 2022. 1:14 pm

The Quebec Junior Hockey League announced Thursday that it has called up goalkeeper Yves Gascon for the Gatineau Olympics.

Gascon currently plays for the CÉGEP Saint-Laurent Patriotes of the Quebec Hockey League. It’s 9-5-0 with 2.93 goals-to-average and 0.95 save percentage in 15 games since the start of the season.

Remember the Olympics Eve Gascon. Press release ➡️https://t.co/XbznAw6m2g The Olympics calls for Eve Gascon. Press release ➡️ https://t.co/mG2f6ud2iZ pic.twitter.com/kW43iVpgm9 – Olympique Gatineau (OlympiquesGAT) March 10, 2022

The Olympics has lost the services of goalkeeper Remi Poirier, who will be out for two to four weeks due to a lower body injury.





Gascon will join the Olympics on Saturday and be in the squad for the late afternoon game against Val d’Or Fours.

In addition, the Olympics transferred goalkeeper Alexis Saint-Amour Lachance to Terrebonne Cobras from the AAA Quebec Junior Hockey League.

Charlene Labonte was the last woman to play in a QMJHL match in 2001.