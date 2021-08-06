Qubec ItalianfestMTL government supports

Vacation and Tourism, COVID-19CPG

MONTRAL, August 5, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – The Government of Qubec is pleased to announce its financial support for the completion of the 28NS italfestMTL, which will take place from 6 to 22 August.

Minister of Transport and Minister in charge of the Metropolitan and Montreal Region, Mr.IChantal Rollo, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudire and Bas-Saint-Laurent Regions, MICaroline Proulx confirms $106,000 in financial aid to support event organization.

italfestMTL, whose mission is to promote awareness of different aspects of Italian cultural heritage, highlights the contribution of Italian Canadians to the history and development of the metropolitan area and Quebec.The publication of its programs allows Montreal residents to discover the Italian musical, artistic, folk and literary culture.

? italfestMTL is a great opportunity to appreciate the beauty and richness of Italy. This festive event allows lovers of Italian culture to make fascinating discoveries thanks to a diverse programme. The Government of Qubec is pleased to support this great event, which testifies to the welcoming and inclusive nature of Montreal.?

Chantal Rouleau, Minister Plenipotentiary for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Capital Region and Montreal

I am proud to support ItalianfestMTL, which celebrates Italian culture in many forms. I applaud the organizers, who worked hard to adapt their event to the current situation, to please his audience. I invite visitors to extend their stay in the city and say hello to its attractions. This is a great opportunity to enjoy during the summer season.?

Caroline ProulxMinister of Tourism and Minister in charge of the regions of Lanuder and Bass-Saint-Laurent

