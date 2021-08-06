C2500 m | Lawrence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent qualified for the semi-finals

(Tokyo) After a shaky start in qualifying, Lawrence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent finally reached the semi-finals of the C2500m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Frederic Daigle

Canadian Press

Relegated to the quarter-finals after finishing third in the heat Friday morning on the waters of the Forte de la Mer Canal, Vincent Lapointe of Trois-Rivieres and Vincent of Mississauga, Ont. 1 minute, 2.259 seconds (2 minutes, 2.259 seconds).

The semi-final matches will be held on Saturday.

The Canadian pair, world champions in 2017 and 2018, had to run into the quarter-finals with a time of two minutes 2.170 seconds, one second behind the German boat, and second, during qualifying. Only the first two boats went straight to the semi-finals.

Vincent Lapointe and Vincent were certainly hoping they wouldn’t have to play the quarter-final matches, played from 11:27 local time, in full swing. The mercury reading was 32 degrees Celsius and the temperature felt was 39 degrees at this time.

The Canadian team also preferred not to meet the athletes with the transcribers at the site “for health reasons”.

Robbers from other countries passed through the mixed zone.

This is the first time in the history of the Olympic Games that a women’s canoeing competition has been held. Thursday, Vincent Lapointe won the silver in the C1 200m. She qualified straight for the semi-finals of this event, as did Vincent who finished eighth.

hard day

Canada’s Day was mixed in the other races, particularly in the women’s K4 500m.

Instead, the crew of Adrien Langlois, Michelle Russell, Alana Brae-Lugid and Madeleine Schmidt, who had been aiming for a top 5 player in these games, were eliminated from the semi-finals by finishing eighth and final in the quarter-finals, so a place among the boats The first six was enough to qualify him.

The four Canadians will have to make do with the Final B.

On the men’s front, Pierre-Luc Paulin, Nicholas Matvev, Marc de Jong and Simon McTavish led their boat to the semi-finals by finishing fifth in the quarter-finals. Six of the seven boats received passes for Saturday’s race.

In the C1 1000m, Nova Scotian Conor Fitzpatrick, who had just missed a direct qualification by finishing third in qualifying, recovered in the quarter-finals. He finished in second place, at 4 minutes 9.622 seconds, two seconds behind the winner of this round, Poland’s Wiktor Glazunov (4 minutes 7.632 seconds) to advance to the semi-finals.

However, the Roland Varga Games in Ontario ended after he finished sixth in the quarter-finals. The first two got their passes on Saturday.