Razer releases slippers in the Sneki Snek collection مجموعة

Always in the logic of protecting the environment, Razer has introduced its new product that will help it grow trees.

On the occasion of World Snake Day, which falls on July 16, Scanner, the gaming hardware manufacturer, introduced its brand-new accessory to gamers on Sunday: a pair of slippers with an adorable image Snack Snack. For a while since becoming the mascot of the brand’s eco-group, Sneki Snek has reinvented itself just in time to protect its fellow snakes.

Sneki Snek slippers are Sold for €59.99Made of eco-friendly recycled polyester PVC, they also have non-slip soles. Lined with plush material, this slipper keeps your feet warm, perfect for getting ready for this winter. They are available in small, medium or large sizes. Refer to the Razer Size Guide to find your sizing.

Sneaky Sink will soon plant half a million trees

Just as with other Sneki Snek products, each copy purchased allows Razer to plant 10 trees. The ultimate goal is to plant a million trees. Other products available are headrest pillow, soft toy, sleeping mask and mat.

To date, Razer and its loyal customers have planted more than 460,000 trees. The next step is to reach 500,000 for the brand to decide to reveal the next Sneki Snek product to appear. If all the items fall into the lifestyle category at the moment, we can always imagine some purely gaming products for the upcoming releases.