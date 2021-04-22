Max Payne 3 and LA Noire get free updates and downloadable content

Sometimes it happens that publishers make surprise updates to their games without announcing them. What’s even more surprising is that it is being made to games that were released several years ago, as is the case with Max Payne 3 and LA Noire. As for the problem, there is a small bonus for the players.

Image credit: Rockstar

It wasn’t that bad

While Max Payne 3 and LA Noire are not the most popular in Rockstar’s catalog, they are still two good games in their category. It’s been a few years since these titles have not been talked about and they are just out there, hanging out in the fabulous arcades of Steam.

On the night of April 19, a strange event occurred. The entire Rockstar catalog disappeared from the Steam store for about 30 minutes. À son retour on a pu observer quelques changements, comme le retour de Midnight Club 2, qui a été supprimé de Steam en 2018. Malheureusement, le jeu a été enlevé à nouveau une heure après, quand l’éditeur s’est rendu compte de His presence.

The other change but not the least is Max Payne 3 and LA Noire which received an update. With support for 32-bit in particular that has been removed from both games, but more interestingly, all DLC is available for free to players who own or buy the basic version. Great gift for games that have been available for more than 10 years now.