Report | Access to Canadian Library and Archives documents considered ‘unfortunate’

(Ottawa) A new report indicates that Library and Archives Canada often fail to respond to requests for historical records in a timely manner.

Federal Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard’s special report, which was presented to Parliament on Tuesday, says nearly 80% of requests processed by the Canadian Archives Library and Library during its investigation did not meet the timelines set out in the Information Access Act.

The commissioner notes that Library and Archives Canada has become an increasing target of “heavy criticism” from journalists, academics and other users denouncing excessive waiting times.

Mme Maynard points to two main issues: lengthy consultations between archives and other agencies over what information might be released, and the lack of a “full government framework” for declassifying documents.

The Information Commissioner notes that the Minister of Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, has agreed to implement most of her recommendations to improve the state of the Canadian Library and Archives’ Access to Information programme, which she describes as “unfortunate”.

Mme Maynard adds, however, that she “remains disappointed” that the minister “does not appear committed to making tangible and significant improvements.”