Canada Games Park, a legacy for the entire Niagara region

“These wonderful facilities will pave the way for an unforgettable experience for participants in the 2022 Canadian Summer Games Niagara,” said Evan Johnston, President of the Canadian Games Council.

Doug Hamilton, president of the 2022 Niagara Games Host Association, says the park has taken more than six years of planning and development. “It will be a hub for community activities and support the development of elite Niagara athletes in the future.”

public and private partnerships

In addition to the Walker family’s significant contribution, this $102.7 million project has been jointly funded by the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, and partners such as the Niagara Region, the City of Thorold, the City of St. Catharines and Brock University.

The CEO of . said Walker IndustriesJordy Walker.

The company started in a simple quarry in the region, and now operates in several construction sectors.