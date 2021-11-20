Ryan Sutter still holds a grudge against the wild

Ryan Sutter first returned to Minnesota Thursday night after Wilde left him out of the season.

Now wearing a Dallas Stars uniform, the 36-year-old retains fond memories of his time in State of Hockey, but also some resentment.

The veteran defender’s 13-year contract worth $98 million was bought last July by general manager Bill Guerin, as was the contract of striker Zach Baresi.

“It was a shock. I didn’t have a conversation about it,” Sutter told the Minnesota Star Tribune daily before the meeting: No one’s talked about it before, and then it happens and you have to deal with it.

“If your boss doesn’t want you anymore, he dumps you most of the time,” he added. I think that’s what happened, but I moved forward.”

The American spent nine seasons with Minnesota and probably would have liked to end his career there. My choice was to leave Nashville [en 2012]. I admit it was not my choice to leave here.

happy memories

Despite this unexpected turn, Sutter retains great things from his time with the wilderness. He admits that returning to the Xcel energy center was strange, and that the emotion would be there.

«[Ma famille et moi] I love everything here. We’ve been to playoffs eight times in the nine years I’ve been here, and that’s not a bad thing at all. Yes, we didn’t win the Stanley Cup, which is disappointing. But we were in a situation where we had the opportunity to do that, and a lot of teams would be very happy with the experience,” he said before jumping on the ice.

Things went less well on the ice, and the Stars were easily defeated 7-2 by Wild. Kirill Kaprizov had his first four-point game in the National Hockey League.

“Obviously there will always be a special place in my heart for Minnesota, the people here,” Sutter said of the setback. It was very cool. We can go forward.”