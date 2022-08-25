US Open | Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic will not be able to participate

(New York) Novak Djokovic will not play the upcoming US Open, as planned, because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and therefore cannot travel to the United States.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the last Grand Slam tournament of the season on social media, Thursday, a few hours before the draw for the main tables of the event.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to make it to New York this time for the US Open,” wrote Djokovic, wishing the participants all the best. [Je vais] Stay fit and have a positive attitude while waiting for your next chance to play. »

The tournament is scheduled to start next Monday.

The 35-year-old Serbian has won 21 major tournaments, less than Spain’s Rafael Nadal, the men’s record holder. Djokovic won three titles at Flushing Meadows: in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

He has also been a runner-up six times, including last season when he failed to become the first man since 1969 to win all four Grand Slams in the same year, losing to Daniil Medvedev.

Foreigners who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 cannot currently enter the United States or Canada. Djokovic has said that he will not be vaccinated, even if he is prevented from participating in some tournaments.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has always assured that it will follow government guidelines regarding the vaccination status of participants in this year’s tournament. There is no obligation to vaccinate for tournament participants or their entourage, which means that unvaccinated US players can participate. Spectators will not be required to wear masks.

Tournament Director Stacey Alastair said: “Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he cannot participate in the 2022 US Open, as he cannot enter the country due to the government’s vaccination policy affecting foreigners. We hope we can welcome him back in year 2023.”

Djokovic missed the Australian Open in January after a legal saga that ended with his deportation. He has also been kept out of the major North American leagues, including the Montreal and Cincinnati Masters.

He played Roland Garros, losing in the quarter-finals to Nadal and Wimbledon, which he won.

After defeating Nick Kyrgios at the All England Club on July 10, he said he would like to play in the main final of the season, but wasn’t planning on getting a chance.

About three weeks later, Djokovic posted on his social media that he still hopes to get a chance to play at Flushing Meadows.

“I am preparing as if he will let me play. […] I keep my fingers crossed. »

Djokovic has spent more weeks at number one than anyone else in history. He currently ranks sixth, in part because no points were awarded at Wimbledon.

Other players who will not be in Flushing Meadows for various reasons include noh World 2 Alexander Zverev, 2020 finalist in New York; 2-16 champion Angelique Kerber; Marketa Vondrosova, Gail Monfils and Riley Opelka.