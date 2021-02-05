Sam Bennett when leaving?

After being knocked out by coach Jeff Ward for Thursday’s match against the Winnipeg Jets, striker Sam Bennett may be in his last mile for Calgary Flames.

Athletic reports that Bennett will not encounter planes in the evening.

Last Saturday, Sportsnet revealed that Bennett wants to be traded, according to information obtained from his agent Darren Ferris. The Flames team was surprised to learn this, as they claim to have not received an official request to that effect from the player.

“It all depends on speculation and where it is heading [ce dossier] interest [le directeur général] Brad Trelliving and Darren Ferris, ”Ward told TSN.

Selecting the first round, fourth overall, from Flames in 2014, Bennett was unable to set off in Calgary.

Since the start of the season, the 24-year-old striker has only had one assist in nine matches and has used an average of 13:20 per match.

He presented his best season with Alberta in 2015-2016, collecting 36 points including 18 goals in 77 matches.

In 373 matches for the Flames, Bennett scored 63 goals and 66 assists for 129 points.

Ontario is currently in the final year of his contract, which is taking $ 2.55 million in payroll. He would become a free agent with compensation at the end of the season.