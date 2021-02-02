Attack on Sonatrach headquarters

The headquarters of the Algerian oil company Sonatrach, located in Hydra, was attacked this afternoon, apparently by supporters of MCA, which owns it.

The impressive photos show the forced siege fence gate and smoke casting particularly on the glass façade of the building.

A campaign was launched yesterday on social media to demand the departure of Sonatrach. This also coincides with the attack on Olympique de Marseille training camp in France, which resulted in the postponement of the League match.

Sonatrach going is the solution to MCA’s problems Posted before Mouloudia fans Certainly Sunday 31 January 2021

Part of the supporters of Mouloudia Algeria are calling for the departure of the state-owned company, originally according to their opinion of the ills that the club suffers from, however it is the author of a good start to the tournament, but it remains on a series of average results, with a defeat away from home and two draws at home.

According to some sources, the supporters who attacked the headquarters are being activated by some parties that want to restore the old club management in the capital.

