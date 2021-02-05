Samuel L Jackson’s Tales of the Slave Trade in a documentary series

In the first episode ofSlaves (Are enslaved), The actor travels to Gabon, in Central Africa, to discover his origins, after passing a DNA test that allowed him to identify the tribe of his ancestors.

In six episodes, the series weaves together three parallel narratives: the personal endeavor of Samuel L. Jackson, the dive in search of slave ships that drifted at sea, and the story of the transatlantic slave trade. Al-Obaid was narrated by two investigators.

One of these two journalists is Canadian Simcha Jakubovici, who is also the director of the series, which is a Canadian-British co-production.

Slaves It is part of a special program announced by Radio Canada on the occasion of Black History Month. Special programs and documentaries will be presented on various public broadcast platforms throughout the month of February.

ICI Télé should, among other things, present the documentary Other city Next February 27. This film is an immersion into the lives of residents of the HLM Saint-Pie X complex, the largest in Quebec and where the majority of immigrant refugees live.

Serial Slaves Available on ICI Tou.tv Extra starting February 28th and will air every Thursday at 8 PM on ICI RDI, January 28th to March 4th.