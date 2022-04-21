Science: creativity and technological innovation to transform the national economy

The Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Innovation, Edith Delphine Emmanuel, stressed that creativity and innovation are necessary to exploit the country’s economic potential, as she reads the government’s statement on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Creativity and Innovation. “Through creativity and innovation we will be able to provide solutions to some of the most pressing problems in our societies: poverty eradication, climate change mitigation, and the energy transition.”She said.

In addition, Minister Edith Delphine Emmanuel called for optimism about the working capacity of Congolese researchers and innovators. According to her, they provide evidence of their competence and commitment to the scientific and technological success of the country.

To support scientific and technological development, several projects are underway. These include the development of sectoral policy and strategy tools for scientific research and technological innovation. This will, among other things, encourage innovations through financial, material and technical support. The implementation of the powers of the National Fund for the Development of Science and Technology will allow to equip and renovate laboratories and rehabilitate research institutes in order to arouse the creative and creative spirit …

The Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Innovation said that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is in full swing. Public authorities encourage young people to take an interest in research in order to promote innovation and build a knowledge-based economy, because creativity and innovations are essential to achieving sustainable development goals and stimulating economic growth. “Creativity and innovation have huge potential and real prospects for creating jobs and wealth, and the Congo cannot be on the sidelines,” concluded.

As a reminder, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the International Day of Creativity and Innovation in its resolution of April 27, 2017.