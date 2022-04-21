National Hockey League summary: Season 9 of 50 goals by Alexander Ovechkin, who joins Gretzky and Posey

Thursday, April 21, 2022. 00:34

Alexander Ovechkin put his name on the all-time leading scorers Wednesday night in the capital team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

With two goals, Ovechkin . arrived plateau 50 goals For the ninth time in his career and became the third player in NHL history to achieve this feat, joining Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy.

Ove was the first to rock the ropes early in the second period to give the capital a 2-1 lead.

Then, in the middle of the third half, Ovechkin scored the famous 50th goal to tie the match 3-3 and send everyone into overtime.

He became the fourth player to reach the plateau this season, after Austin Matthews, Leon Drystle and Chris Kreider.

It was Shea Theodore who played the champs thanks to an impressive solo rise in overtime. He slipped between TJ Oshie and Lars Eller, before putting the ball into the top of the back net to finish the game.

Thus, this victory in Vegas allows the team to maintain its hopes of participating in the playoffs. The Knights are located two points from the Stars and Annex Pier. Dallas, however, has a game in hand.

In the first half, Evgeny Kuznetsov opened the scoring for Washington, before watching Alec Martinez take everyone back to square one.

Evgeny Dadonov and Chandler Stevenson scored the other Vegas goals in the win.

Goalkeeper Robin Lehner was sent off after 20 minutes with only one goal allowed.

Logan Thompson, who took charge, stopped 13 discs in 15 shots.

Kraken surprises avalanche

Cole Lind, Jordan Eberley and Yanni Gord scored in the first half, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Wednesday.

Philip Grobauer has 25 stops for Kraken, who have won their last three games.

Matti Benneris got an assist to raise his streak by at least one point to four to start his career.

Cal Makar and Arturi Likonen scored in the avalanche and Pavel Francos made 26 saves.

At the end of the third half, the former Canadian jumped back in front of the net to close the difference by one goal and give hope to Colorado, but it was too soon.

Avalanche, secured first place in the Western Conference, has lost in the last two games. Avalanche tied for the top spot in the NHL standings with the Florida Panthers with 116 points.

Avalanche was able to count on the services of Nazim Qadri (upper body) for the first time since March 31. However, they had to deal with the absence of Mikko Rantanen who was ruled out due to a virus.

40 for dippers

Alex DeBrincat hit 40 goals for the second time in his career and gave the Blackhawks a 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

DeBrincat was forgotten behind the Arizona defense and completed a superb pass from loyal companion Patrick Kane.

Coyotes frightened the Blackhawks by scoring consecutive goals in the third inning to force the Blackhawks into overtime.

First, Nathan Smith scored the first goal of his career in the National Hockey League, then minutes later, Anton Strallman also scored a 3-3 equalizer.

In the first half, Jake McCabe and Dominic Kopalek gave the Hawks a two-goal lead.

Alex Vlasic hit the target for the first time in his career in the second period for the Black Hawks.

Barrett Highton scored the other goal for Wolves.

In goal, Karel Vejmelka kept Coyote in the match despite the loss, with a 36-barred performance.