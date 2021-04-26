Scorers Al-Boudawi, Al-Binsabini and Al-Sulaymani

The Algerian international players playing for European clubs are in good shape. Islam Soleimani, Riyad Mahrez, Hisham Boudawy, Rami Bensbeni, Youssef Atal, Andy Delort, Issa Mendy, Alexander Oukidja and Fred Polaya all started as their team players. So shone the top four.

Riyad Mahrez Won the Premier League Cup with Manchester City, who beat Tottenham in the final (1-0). The Algerian international was chosen as the best player in the match. This is the first title of the season for Mahrez, who can win two more titles: the Premier League and the Champions League.

In France, Hicham Boudaoui, returning from injury, settled for the first time in several days. The Algerian defensive midfielder returned from OGC Nice, scoring a goal for his team against Montpellier from Algerian striker Andy Delors. The match ended 3-1 in Nice’s favor.

Scorers Sulaimani, Al-Boudawy and Al-Bansbini

Finally, the shock of the 34e On the league day between Lille and Olympique Lyon, where the Algerian internationals Jamal Benlamri and Islam Slimani play, he smiled at the latter, but his team lost.

The Algerian striker opened the scoring for his team in the first half (20). Lyon then further exacerbated the score, before giving up three times against Lille, who are playing for the title this season. As for Benlamri, it’s merged into 79e Minute, but he did not prevent Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz from scoring the winning goal for his team.

In Germany, Ramy Bensbeni scored a penalty kick in the great victory of his team Borussia Monchengladbach over Armenia Bielefeld (5-0) in the German league.