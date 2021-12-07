‘Si on s’aimait’: Vicky and François Still in Love Release Recordings for Season 4

Vicky and Francois, who have formed a couple since their experience on TVA’s “Si on s’aimait” documentary reality show, are inviting singles to sign up for next season.

In a video unveiled Tuesday, Vicki said looking tenderly at Francois, while production is already looking for people willing to immerse themselves in front of the cameras of the highly anticipated 2022 edition.

Such candidates must register on sionsaimait.com. They will be supported by relationship support expert Louise Seguin during the trial.





“It’s our turn to watch it from our living room,” adds Vicki, who is excited to follow the next participants in their quest for love or their work to develop better relationships with others.

Remember that the program produced by Duo Productions, in collaboration with Quebecor Content, will also present a special edition next year, “Si on s’aimait encore,” intended for couples wanting to work on their relationship.

In addition, until December 9, Louise Sigouin welcomes participants from the first two seasons to evaluate with them on their journey.

Docu-Reality “Si on s’aimait” is broadcast Monday through Thursday, 7:30 p.m., on TVA.